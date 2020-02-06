Metro-East Lutheran High School Second Quarter Honor Roll.
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High:
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
9Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
9Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
9Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
9Emily Thoelke, Hamel
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9Andrew Bagby, Edwardsville
9Sophia Ball, Worden
9Joseph Bowers, Hamel
9Samantha Disher, Wood River
9Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
9Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
9McKenna Getta, Collinsville
9Ava Mellor, Hartford
9Ryton Miller, Hamel
9Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
9Brooke Wang, Edwardsville
9Elliott Wilson, Glen Carbon
9Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9Taylor Harding, Hartford
9Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
9Ryker Miller, Hamel
9Joshua Richie, Edwardsville
9Ryla Williams, East St. Louis
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
10Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
10Isabella Hartock, Bethalto
10MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
10Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville
10Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
10Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10Chad Gray, East St. Louis
10Janina Joch, Maryville
10Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill
10Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon
10Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10Collin Jose, Worden
10Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
10Anna Thoelke, Hamel
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
11Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
11Jack Blair, Edwardsville
11Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
11Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
11Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
11Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
11Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
11Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
11Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
11Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
11Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11Paul Angenendt, Troy
11Allison Biver, Edwardsville
11Emma Daniel, Maryville
11Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon
11Sophie Karsch, Glen Carbon
11Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
11Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
11Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
11Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
11Jianzhen Qiu, Hartford
11Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
11Justin Wright, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11Christopher Chipman, Alton
11Luke Neath, Edwardsville
11London Redstone, Granite City
11Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12Sebastiano Beraldo, Edwardsville
12Alaina Bozarth, Worden
12Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
12Stephanie Collins, Alton
12Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
12Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
12Macie Sparks, Collinsville
12Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
12Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
12Reagan Guerra, Collinsville
12Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
12Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville
12Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
12Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12Jack Dinkins, Troy
12Kate Fields, Hartford
12Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
12Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville
12Tyler Williams, Godfrey

