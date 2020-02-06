MELHS Honor Roll for Second Quarter Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Metro-East Lutheran High School Second Quarter Honor Roll.

The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High: Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Natalie Blair, Edwardsville 9 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden 9 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville 9 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto 9 Emily Thoelke, Hamel Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Andrew Bagby, Edwardsville 9 Sophia Ball, Worden 9 Joseph Bowers, Hamel 9 Samantha Disher, Wood River 9 Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville 9 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill 9 McKenna Getta, Collinsville 9 Ava Mellor, Hartford 9 Ryton Miller, Hamel 9 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville 9 Brooke Wang, Edwardsville 9 Elliott Wilson, Glen Carbon 9 Grayson Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Taylor Harding, Hartford 9 Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon 9 Ryker Miller, Hamel 9 Joshua Richie, Edwardsville 9 Ryla Williams, East St. Louis Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto 10 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville 10 Isabella Hartock, Bethalto 10 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville 10 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville 10 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel 10 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Chad Gray, East St. Louis 10 Janina Joch, Maryville 10 Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill 10 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon 10 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Collin Jose, Worden 10 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville 10 Anna Thoelke, Hamel Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel 11 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel 11 Jack Blair, Edwardsville 11 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon 11 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey 11 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville 11 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville 11 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights 11 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville 11 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville 11 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville 11 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Paul Angenendt, Troy 11 Allison Biver, Edwardsville 11 Emma Daniel, Maryville 11 Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon 11 Sophie Karsch, Glen Carbon 11 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 11 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville 11 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto 11 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville 11 Jianzhen Qiu, Hartford 11 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills 11 Justin Wright, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Christopher Chipman, Alton 11 Luke Neath, Edwardsville 11 London Redstone, Granite City 11 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Sebastiano Beraldo, Edwardsville 12 Alaina Bozarth, Worden 12 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield 12 Stephanie Collins, Alton 12 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro 12 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville 12 Macie Sparks, Collinsville 12 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville 12 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville 12 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville 12 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville 12 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville 12 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden 12 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Jack Dinkins, Troy 12 Kate Fields, Hartford 12 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville 12 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville 12 Tyler Williams, Godfrey