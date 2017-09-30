EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran’s girls tennis team has been competitive in nearly every match this season with a squad of nine players.

Kathryn Butler has played in the No. 1 singles spot through the season and been one of the team leaders. Butler and her teammate Maycen O’Leary, the No. 2 singles player, have excelled at doubles. The pair captured the Herrin Invitational doubles consolation championship.

MELHS head girls tennis coach Dave Roderick said he is proud of those two girls and all the others for their efforts this season.

Junior Amber Keplar has played at No. 3 singles and continues to develop her game with No. 4 Tori Roderick. Alayna Hatcher (No. 5) and Maddi Kaffer (No. 6) round out the MELHS singles tennis lineup. Hatcher and Kaffer also continue to improve each week.

Roderick said all his players are competitive and just great girls to have on his team.

“I have coached them since they started high school,” he said. “My background is in physical education, basketball and baseball. When we found out they didn’t have a coach for girls tennis, I took the job because I wanted my daughter to be able to play tennis.”

The MELHS tennis coach said his team has worked hard to develop both on and off the tennis court.

“You won’t find any nicer tennis players than the girls on our team,” Coach Roderick said. “The players support each other and the older girls are modeling for our three freshmen what to do for the future. It will be really exciting to watch what they all do as people.”

MELHS Girls Tennis Lineup

Singles

#1 Singles; Kathryn Butler

#2 Singles: Maycen O'Leary

#3 Amber Keplar

#4 Tori Roderick

#5 Alayna Hatcher

#6 Maddi Kaffer

Doubles

#1 Butler/ O’Leary

#2 Keplar/Roderick

#3 Hatcher/Kaffer

