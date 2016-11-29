ROXANA - Metro East Lutheran's Sami Kasting hit a two-pointer at the buzzer to break a tie with Roxana and push the Knights to a 34-32 win on Monday night at Roxana.

Kasting finished with nine points in the game for the Knights and her head coach Rob Stock said she made a great shot to win the game.

"Roxana is a good team," Stock said. "It was a good win for us after the Columbia Tournament. We played a lot of good teams in that tournament. This was our first win of the season."

Stock said he believes his Knights are good together and he said they will continue to try to find the right chemistry.

"Most of the girls have not played together because we lost the majority of our players last year who were seniors," he said. "The tournament and this win are good experiences for them."

The Knights' Ellen Schulte 11 points to lead all scorers. Sara Kreutztrager had and Hannah Rexford had nine points apiece for Roxana in the game. MELHS was ahead 15-11 at the half and the Shells knotted the contest at 21-all at the end of the third quarter, before the Knights made their run at the end of the contest.

