MELHS Girls Golf Off To Strong Start, Field Full Team
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School has a full varsity girls' golf team this year and they are off to a great start.
The girls on the squad are Katie Wright, Marlaina Graney, Sierrah Kreher, and Kate Mueller.
The MELHS girls are being recognized as Knights Female Athletes of the Month.
“It’s great to finally be able to field a full girls team,” said Knights Coach Chase Langendorf. “I’ve been able to work with a handful of girls during my first two years coaching, but we never had enough for a full team.
"I believe this is the first time our school has had a girls' team. Having a girls' team will be a great opportunity for our student-athletes and I’m looking forward to getting this program started.”
The girls' varsity match this past week was won by the Gibault Hawks with a team score of 194, but the Knights show strong potential for the rest of the season, Coach Langendorf said.
