Metro East Lutheran tightly defends against Breese Mater Dei on Tuesday night at MELHS. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Metro East Lutheran and Breese Mater Dei battled on the boards all night long on Tuesday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran had eight girls contribute points in a 53-23 loss against Breese Materi Dei on Tuesday night at Metro East Lutheran.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hannah Landers and Ellen Schulte each contributed four points. Sami Kasting, Abby Yurchuck and Macenzie Lange each had three points. Ashlee Robinson, Maddie Stewart and Karly Schley each had two points for the Knights.

Article continues after sponsor message

The loss dropped Metro East Lutheran’s girls to an even 11-11 on the season.

East Alton-Wood River travels to MELHS tonight for a 7:30 p.m. varsity girls game.

Metro East Lutheran freshman Taylor Bradley moves to the basket against her Breese Mater Dei opponents. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

More like this:

Yesterday - Play It Again Sports Roundup - Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024: Belleville Defeats Explorers, Calhoun Girls Notch Impressive Opening Win

3 days ago - Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024: Carlinville Girls Post Win, Belleville Wins In Hockey

Oct 1, 2024 - Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, Sports Roundup: Althoff Shuts Out MELHS In Soccer, Belleville West Blanks CM

Oct 30, 2024 - Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, Sports Roundup: Carlinville Beats Southwestern Girls, O'Fallon Also Posts Big Volleyball Win

3 days ago - Hildebrand, Witham Score 13 Points Each, Knights Open Season With 57-27 Win Over Explorers In Columbia Tip-Off Classic  

 