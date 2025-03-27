EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School’s scholar bowl continued to dominate at this year’s IHSA state tournament, bringing home the state champion once again.

The Knights went undefeated in the state tournament in Bloomington over the weekend to win the IHSA Class 1A state championship. This is the second consecutive win for the MELHS team, which made school history by winning the state championship in 2024.

The Knights were victorious in four matches throughout the tournament against the top teams in the state to secure the state trophy.

The Knights beat Northridge Prep by a score of 510-260 in the first match of the day. The second round game was the closest match of the day, with MELHS beating the St. Teresa Bulldogs by just ten points, with a final score of 370-360. The Knights beat Johnston City 480-230 to move on to the championship match, in which they defeated Pleasant Plains 350-270.

“This year’s Class 1A pool of teams competing at state was incredibly competitive, and we certainly had some nail-biters where every single point of the game mattered,” said Shanna Covarrubias, MELHS coach. “I couldn’t be more proud of how my team composed themselves and gained important momentum at moments when it counted most.”

MELHS team member Dean Hemmer, a sophomore, was named to the All-State First Team, and Peter Curtis, a junior, was named to the All-State Second Team.

The MELHS varsity team also includes Dalton Beers, Erik Neath, Andrew Maske, Logan Abbott and Evan Klaustermeier, who are all seniors, and Grant Moss, a sophomore.

MELHS swept the sectional tournament to earn a spot in the state tournament. The team went into sectional play with a record of 91 wins and six losses.

Covarrubias credited both the high academic standards at MELHS and the hard work and dedication of the team for their incredible season.

“They’ve played collaboratively as a team and kept having fun,” Covarrubias said. “That combination of teamwork and joy led us to some hard-fought victories. I’m constantly thankful that I get to coach such a fun-loving, brilliant group of teens.”

