METRO EAST LUTHERAN 61, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 56: JJ Schwarz's 25 points helped pace Metro East Lutheran to a 61-56 win over Piasa Southwestern in the third-place game of the Gold Bracket of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic at Hooks Gym Saturday evening.

The win put the Knights at 3-1 on the year; the Piasa Birds fell to 2-2.

Noah Coddington added 15 points for MEL while Braden Woolsey and Zach Crank each had six points for the Knights. Ben Lowis led Southwestern with 18 points with Justin Bailey adding 14.

MADISON 52, ROXANA 35: Kenyan Stanley's 14 points helped Madison past Roxana 52-35 in the Silver Bracket final at the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic at Hooks Gym Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans got to a 23-16 lead at the half and ran out winners on the day.

Earl Green added 13 points for the Trojans, with Malique Mason scoring 12; Zac Golenor led the Shells with 15 points with Trey Kelley adding nine points.

DUPO 74, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 59: Jamie Roustio had 18 points but it wasn't enough as East Alton-Wood River dropped a 74-59 decision to Dupo in the fifth-place game of the Bronze Bracket of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic Saturday morning.

Joel Biesk added 15 points for the Oilers and Zaide Wilson nine; Kelvin Swims led the Tigers with 21 points, with Austin Francis adding 18 and Taylor Stanek 11..

A 24-9 third term broke open the game for Dupo, who ran out winners on the day.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN JV 54, LITCHFIELD 50: Will Barney's 14 points paced the Metro East Lutheran JV team to a 54-50 win over Litchfield in the third-place game of the Bronze Bracket at the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic Saturday morning.

Cooper Krone had 13 points for the MEL JV, with Jonah Wilson adding 11.

Sam Painer led Litchfield with nine points, with Deundra Holliday adding eight and Cam Morris seven.

BUNKER HILL 54, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 46: Dane Sellars' 18-point game helped Bunker Hill to a win over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the championship game of the Bronze Bracket of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic Saturday afternoon.

Christian Summers amd Austin Yates each had eight points for the Minutemen in the win with Chase Williams adding seven.

Logan Briscoe led the Silver Stallions with 16 points with Tyler Fleeman adding 10.

OTHER GAMES

Freeburg 60, Gillespie 55 (Fifth-place game, Gold Bracket)

Marissa 52, Valmeyer 34 (Fifth-place game, Silver Bracket)

Odin 57, Staunton 45 (Third-place game, Silver Bracket)

