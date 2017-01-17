SALEM – Four area bowlers qualified for Saturday's IHSA Collinsville Sectional bowling tournament as individuals at Monday's IHSA Salem Regional.

Metro East Lutheran's Michael Coulson led the area's qualifying bowlers with a pinfall of 1,165; he was followed by Edwardsville's Hunter Noud with a 1,084, Granite City's David Reagan at 1,082 and Edwardsville's Eddie Sims with a 1,072.

Article continues after sponsor message

Triad won the team championship with 6,357, followed by Highland (6,178), the host Wildcats (5,801) and sectional host Collinsville (5,798). The Tigers finished seventh as a team with 4,882, with the Warriors ninth at 4,604 and Knights 11th at 2,821. The top four teams and top 10 individuals on non-qualifying teams advanced to the sectional. Triad's Gavin Pisetta won the individual title with a score of 1,442 pins.

In other feeder regionals to the Collinsville Sectional, Belleville East won their own regional held Monday, with O'Fallon, Columbia and Mascoutah all advancing; Belleville Althoff's Jon Leshikar won the individual title to move into the sectional. The Marion Regional, which took place Saturday, was won by Herrin; Mount Vernon, the host Wildcats and Carbondale all advanced to Collinsville as teams. The individual winner was Marion's Ty Williams.

Saturday's Collinsville Sectional begins at 9 a.m. at Camelot Bowl on the Belt Line in Collinsville; the top six teams and top seven bowlers on non-qualifying teams will advance to the IHSA State Tournament the weekend of Jan. 27-28 at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

More like this: