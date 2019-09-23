EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro-East Lutheran Knights soccer team posted a strong team effort and came away with a big 3-1 homecoming win over Gillespie Miners past Saturday.

Sophomore Nathan Butler started the scoring off for MELHS by burying a loose ball from the top of the 6-yard box. Just a few minutes later, sophomore Collin Jose added to the lead with a header ball off of a Knight cross by junior Logan Wyatt.

The Miners got on the board late in the first half, splitting the Knights’ defense to cut the lead in half. The final goal of the game came on a 40-yard shot by Knights' junior Luke Neath.

“I saw the goalie a few yards off of the goal line, so I thought I’d take the shot,” Neath said.

MELHS soccer coach Dwight Kerlin said he thought the boys played "a really nice team game."

"The boys connected on some good passes, playing more aggressive defense, and taking more shots,” said Kerlin. “Our goalkeeper, Eric Brockemeier, made some key saves to help secure the win.”

The Knights look to continue their winning ways this week with games against East Alton-Wood River High School on Monday at home, Wesclin on Tuesday at home and Staunton on Thursday at Staunton.

