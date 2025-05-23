EDWARDSVILLE - Thijson Heard and Sammy Huber had two hits in a Metro East Lutheran High regional semifinal baseball game against Carrollton, with Carrollton scoring three runs in the second and fourth in the fifth in a 10-0 shutout of the Knights at MELHS on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

The loss ended the Knights’ successful 14-13 overall season, while the Hawks go through to Saturday afternoon’s final against top-seeded Father McGivney Catholic, who won the day before over Bunker Hill 15-0 to advance to the final.

Carrollton opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, then hit the Knights with three runs in the second, four in the fifth, and two more in the sixth to end the game because of the 10-run rule.

The Knights' Jacob Kober went four innings on the mound and was charged with the loss. Lucas Abbott also went for one inning for the Knights.