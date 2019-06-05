MELHS Announces Second Semester Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Metro-East Lutheran High School Second Semester Honor Roll 2018-2019 The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second semester of the 2018-2019 school year. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto 9 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville 9 Isabella Hartock, Bethalto 9 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville 9 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon 9 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville 9 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Sofia Boyles, Glen Carbon 9 Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon 9 Sharayah Keepper, Hillsboro 9 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel 10 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel 10 Jack Bircher, Maryville 10 Allison Biver, Edwardsville 10 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon 10 Josefine Cadenbach, Hamel 10 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey 10 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville 10 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville 10 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights 10 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville 10 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville 10 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville 10 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills 10 Verena Romanski, Caseyville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Emma Daniel, Maryville 10 Taya Everett, Glen Carbon 10 Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville 10 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 10 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville 10 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville 10 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville 10 London Redstone, Granite City 10 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Mackenzie Jungeberg, Glen Carbon 10 Luke Neath, Edwardsville 10 Conor Parkinson, Granite City Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Alaina Bozarth, Worden 11 Stephanie Collins, Alton 11 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro 11 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville 11 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville 11 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville 11 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville 11 Macie Sparks, Collinsville 11 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden Article continues after sponsor message 11 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield 11 Ben Ide, Edwardsville 11 Roos Slagboom, Edwardsville 11 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville 11 Tyler Williams, Godfrey Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville 12 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto 12 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto 12 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville 12 Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville 12 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon 12 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon 12 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Zach Bozarth, Worden 12 Taylor Bradley, East Alton 12 Christian Brown, O'Fallon 12 Josh Faulders, Maryville 12 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville 12 Rhiannon Hall, Troy 12 Madison Kaffer, Troy 12 Samantha Kasting, Worden 12 Amber Keplar, Maryville 12 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville 12 Noah Landers, Edwardsville 12 Andrew Masters, Troy 12 Jackson Tujo, Maryville 12 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill 12 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis 12 Olivia Halusan, Worden 12 Maycen O'Leary, Maryville 12 Mark Scheumann, Worden 12 Iman Walker, East St. Louis 12 Kate Weber, Moro 12 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending