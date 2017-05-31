Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School

Fourth Quarter Honor Roll 2016-17

The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High

School for the fourth quarter of the 2016-2017 school year.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9 Alaina Bozarth, Worden

9 Stephanie Collins, Alton

9 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

9 Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville

9 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

9 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

9 Macie Sparks, Collinsville

9 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville

9 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

9 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

9 Reagan Guerra, Troy

9 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

9 Haydn Hall, Collinsville

9 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Kate Fields, Hartford

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

10 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

10 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

10 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Hendrik Backes, Edwardsville

10 Taylor Bradley, East Alton

10 David Brider, Collinsville

10 Christian Brown, O'Fallon

10 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

10 Joshua Faulders, Maryville

10 Rhiannon Hall, Troy

10 Samantha Kasting, Worden

10 Amber Keplar, Maryville

10 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

10 Noah Landers, Edwardsville

10 Andrew Masters, Troy

10 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

10 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon

10 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

10 Kate Weber, Moro

10 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon

10 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

10 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Zach Bozarth, Worden

10 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville

10 Jackson Tujo, Maryville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Kylee Bowers, Hamel

11 Eli Harding, Marine

11 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon

11 Kenzie Scott, Belleville

11 Tony Wu, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Caleb Cope, Edwardsville

11 Paige Crause, Bethalto

11 Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey

11 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob

11 Rachel Lange, Troy

11 Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville

11 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

11 Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville

11 Kim Stinson, Moro

11 Michael Tan, Staunton

11 Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel

11 Brenna Hopper, Maryville

11 Brigitta Jones, Troy

11 Eric Jones, Troy

11 Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Cierra Frields, Wood River

12 Katie Houba, Edwardsville

12 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville

12 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill

12 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville

12 Noah Brown, Hartford

12 Ethan Clemmer, Maryville

12 Kaylee Collins, Alton

12 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville

12 Emma Eberhart, Moro

12 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville

12 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville

12 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville

12 Paulina Fuhrmann, Collinsville

12 Adam Gausmann, Edwardsville

12 Owen Gusewelle, Edwardsville

12 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto

12 Celena Jentsch, Collinsville

12 Katja Luckert, Alton

12 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon

12 Laura Muther, Glen Carbon

12 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville

12 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville

12 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights

12 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville

12 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon

12 Tamia Ross, East St. Louis

12 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville

12 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon

12 Justin Schwarz, Edwardsville

12 Danielle Timmermann, Highland

12 Durante Turner, Cottage Hills

12 Geria Watson, Washington Park

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 Lydia Flaherty, Alton

12 Lexi Frawley, Collinsville

12 Olivia Gregory, Troy

12 John Hubbard, Wood River

12 Suzannah Jezek, Granite City

12 Jacob Jump, Alton

12 Lauren Kaelin, Godfrey

12 Garrett Niemeier, Edwardsville

12 Eric O'Connor, Edwardsville

12 Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville

12 Edward Prenzler, Edwardsville

12 Michael Schneider, Collinsville

12 Luke Sengele', Collinsville

