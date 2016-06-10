MELHS announces fourth quarter honor roll list
June 10, 2016 2:06 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has announced the students who have received Honor Roll for the 4th Quarter of the 2015-16 school year.
|Metro-East Lutheran High School
|Quarter 4 Honor Roll 2015-16
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|9
|Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
|9
|Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
|9
|Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
|9
|Kori Stegall, Granite City
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|9
|Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
|9
|Caleb Engelbrecht, Collinsville
|9
|Josh Faulders, Maryville
|9
|Rhiannon Hall, Troy
|9
|Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
|9
|Amber Keplar, Maryville
|9
|Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
|9
|Andrew Masters, Troy
|9
|Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
|9
|Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
|9
|Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
|9
|Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
|9
|Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|9
|Zach Bozarth, Worden
|9
|Taylor Bradley, East Alton
|9
|Sami Kasting, Worden
|9
|Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
|9
|Noah Landers, Edwardsville
|9
|Maycen O'Leary, Maryville
|9
|Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville
|9
|Jackson Tujo, Maryville
|9
|Kate Weber, Moro
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|10
|Rachel Lange, Troy
|10
|Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
|10
|Kenzie Scott, Belleville
|10
|Kim Stinson, Moro
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|10
|Kylee Bowers, Hamel
|10
|Paige Crause, Bethalto
|10
|Eli Harding, Marine
|10
|Brenna Hopper, Maryville
|10
|Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob
|10
|Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
|10
|Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|10
|Jill Chapman, Troy
|10
|Caleb Cope, Edwardsville
|10
|Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|11
|Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|11
|Kaylee Collins, Alton
|11
|Emma Eberhart, Moro
|11
|Haley Eckmann, Collinsville
|11
|Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville
|11
|Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville
|11
|Cierra Frields, Wood River
|11
|Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto
|11
|Katherine Lange, Edwardsville
|11
|Katja Luckert, Alton
|11
|Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon
|11
|Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville
|11
|Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville
|11
|Michael Papka, Fairview Heights
|11
|A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville
|11
|Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon
|11
|Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville
|11
|Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon
|11
|Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|11
|Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville
|11
|Paige Bold, Edwardsville
|11
|Michael Coulson, Collinsville
|11
|Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville
|11
|Christian Engelbrecht, Collinsville
|11
|Lydia Flaherty, Alton
|11
|Paulina Fuhrmann, Collinsville
|11
|Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|12
|Jordan Brown, O'Fallon
|12
|Joel Eberhart, Moro
|12
|Adri Ferguson, Wood River
|12
|Rebecca Herndon, Glen Carbon
|12
|Jason Johnson, Edwardsville
|12
|Annie Keirn, Collinsville
|12
|Brett Masters, Troy
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|12
|Mark Brown, Hartford
|12
|Victoria Harrison, Granite City
|12
|Andrew Hull, Troy
|12
|Trey Klaas, Edwardsville
|12
|Hannah Landers, Edwardsville
|12
|Chase Langendorf, Edwardsville
|12
|Beka Mitchell, Lebanon
|12
|Audrey Paitz, Maryville
|12
|Nathan Partelow, Fairview Heights
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|12
|Melia Adams, Edwardsville
|12
|Joseph Babcock, Bethalto
|12
|Sarah Banning, Glen Carbon
|12
|Rachael Calvert, Collinsville
|12
|Jacob Harding, Marine
|12
|Reed Harmon, Wood River
|12
|Paul Kubicek, Glen Carbon
|12
|Jake Ley, Collinsville
|12
|Karly Schley, Wood River
|12
|Ashley Sola, St. Louis
|12
|Abby Yurchuk, Collinsville
