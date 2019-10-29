GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 1A AT MT. OLIVE

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, MT. OLIVE 17-20: Chloe Langendorf served up 10 points, while Phoebe Russell had five points, four kills and a block, Caitlin Reynolds scored three points, along with having four kills and six blocks, and Anne Kienle had five points, four aces, three kills and a block as Metro-East won their Class 1A playoff opener at Mt. Olive.

Sophia Bold had three points and 10 assists, Morgan Ashauer came up with two points, two kills and six assists, Peyton Ashauer had two kills and two blocks, and Marissa Lowe had three kills and a block for the Knights.

Metro-East is now 11-22 and advance to the semifinals, where they will play Raymond Lincolnwood at 5:30 p.m. The Wildcats were eliminated with a 5-17 record.

