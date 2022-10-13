ELSAH – Add yet another first-place finish to senior Hannah Meiser’s impressive cross-country career. She took first place overall at the Mississippi Valley Championships Thursday afternoon out at Principia College’s course. She ran a time of 18:27.80.

She said that she’s been working toward winning this race for two years now and that it “really means a lot” to her.

She battled the windy conditions knowing that a PR wasn’t going to be set that day because all she was focused on was winning.

She did just that and is now focused on regionals. Those take place on Saturday, October 22nd at Fireman’s Park in Alhambra. It’s a course that Meiser and her teammates are familiar with. But she’s already looking beyond that.

“State is the goal,” she said.

She won the race overall on Thursday, but her team finished fifth out of six teams with 116 points.

Senior Alyssa Mann came in 14th (20:31.70), junior Shelby Quick came in 31st (22:55.00), freshman Taylor Brooks came in 32nd (23:30.50), and junior Isabel Mimms came in 38th (35:07.90). Brooks and Mimms both ran PRs.

Waterloo won the girl’s division with 22 points, followed by Triad (62), Mascoutah (85), Highland (90), CM (116), and Jersey (166).

On the boys side, senior Jackson Collman ran another great race. Coming off of a win at the Madison Country Meet with a time of 16:29.50, he took second at the MVC Championships.

He clocked in with a time of 15:42.90, 20 seconds off the pace that Waterloo’s Joe Schwartz set to win the race.

The CM boys did however come in first as a team with 45 points, followed by Waterloo (60), Triad (66), Mascoutah (74), and Highland (85). Jersey didn’t have the five runners needed to produce a team score.

As for the Eagles, junior DJ Dutton came in fifth (16:13.00), junior Justice Eldridge took 11th (16:36.10), freshman Jacob Cranford came in 23rd (17:12.60), freshman Tullio Zampieri came in 31st (18:03.40), and freshman Landon Kearby came in 35th (18:40.90). Cranford and Kearby both ran PRs.

"We were really dialed in and focused on being at our best," CM coach Jake Peal said.

It was the first team title in school history.

Now the boys' team goal is to just "survive and advance" to make sure they are ready for Sectionals.

