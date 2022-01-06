BETHALTO - Megan Pfeiffer of Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto received the Teacher of the Month honor for December 2021 from St. Louis Post-Dispatch Newspapers, Newspapers in Education and ELCO Chevrolet Cadillac.

Mrs. Pfeiffer currently serves as the school’s Grade 6 homeroom teacher, Upper Grade Math and Science teacher, girls volleyball coach and girls basketball coach. A graduate of Concordia University, Nebraska, Mrs. Pfeiffer has shared her love of teaching and caring for students for more than 10 years. She is also an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.

This Teacher of the Month Award was established to honor teachers for the lasting impressions they make on their students and their hard work to make sure their students receive the best education possible.

“Megan Pfeiffer is a blessing to our students and families,” said Sarah Koch, interim principal at Zion Bethalto. “She cares a lot about our students and wants them to succeed. She led us in starting a new science curriculum at our school this year. She always has a positive attitude and helps our staff in many ways.”

“Megan Pfeiffer is a phenomenal Christian example to our students, teachers, staff, and families,” said Rev. Kale Hanson, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. “She is invested in the mission of our school and makes this a fun place for everyone.”

For more information or to register your student in Preschool or Grades Kindergarten through 8 at Zion Lutheran School Bethalto, go to http://zlsbethalto.org. Contact Zion Lutheran School directly at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org

Zion Lutheran School, Bethalto, Illinois provides a Christ-centered approach to life and learning for students and their families. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, Zion Bethalto received the “Best Local Private School” award, as voted by Riverbend area residents and recognized by The Alton Telegraph. Since 1962, the school has excelled in its safe, nurturing environment and commitment to academic excellence. Today, students in Preschool through Grade 8 enjoy a variety of opportunities to grow in their love for learning and love of Jesus. Conveniently located in Bethalto, the school welcomes all who desire a quality Christian education.

