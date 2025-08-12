SPRINGFIELD – In her signature white Lane boots, multi-platinum superstar, critically adored singer/songwriter, in-demand headliner Megan Moroney stepped onto the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage and into the record book Sunday night, breaking the attendance record with 15,532 fans who sang along to her list of hits such as “Am I Okay?,” “Tennessee Orange,” and latest smash “6 Months Later.”

Moroney surpassed the previous record of 15,427 set by Lil Wayne last year.

Prior to that, the top ticket seller was previously Jason Aldean who packed 15,329 seats in 2011, followed by Florida Georgia Line in 2014 with 15,204 tickets sold. Reba McEntire sold 14,823 in 2019 and Hootie and the Blowfish round out the top five record holders with 13,956 tickets sold in 1995.

“Music unites people, and last night at the Illinois State Fair, a record-breaking crowd shared the unforgettable experience of a summer concert under the stars,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Kudos to Megan Moroney for an outstanding performance.”

“Each year, our challenge is to improve upon the year before. Capturing a mix of old and new as well as diversity across genres is at the forefront of our planning,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “The Illinois State Fair has a long tradition of featuring artists early in their careers, and we’re proud to have been part of this milestone moment with Megan Moroney.”

The Illinois State Fair runs through August 17. Tickets to remaining Grandstand concerts are available at the box office or via Ticketmaster.

Monday, August 11: FREE CONCERT with Randy Houser and Night Ranger

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday, August 12: Sheryl Crow

Wednesday, August 13: Snoop Dogg with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Thursday, August 14: Brad Paisley with Tucker Wetmore

Friday, August 15: The Chainsmokers

Saturday, August 16: Def Leppard

Sunday, August 17: Turnpike Troubadours with Whitey Morgan

ABOUT MEGAN MORONEY:

MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker, critically adored singer/songwriter, in-demand headliner — just a few years after making her debut, Megan Moroney has ascended to a truly stratospheric level of stardom. With the arrival of her smash-hit sophomore album Am I Okay? — a 2024 LP that debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and marked the year’s third-biggest debut from a female Country artist — the Georgia-bred phenomenon cemented her status as a towering force in Country music and earned raves from major publications like Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and many more. The follow-up to her acclaimed debut album Lucky (a 2023 release featuring her 4X PLATINUM No. 1 hit “Tennessee Orange”), Am I Okay? delivered standouts like its anthemic PLATINUM title track “Am I Okay?” (marking her second No. 1 at Country radio) and “No Caller ID” (a post-breakup ballad that shattered the record for the biggest Country female song debut in streams in the U.S.), boosting her streaming numbers to over 3.3 BILLION total global streams across all platforms. After receiving the Rulebreaker Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event in March, the Emo Cowgirl’s fast-growing list of accolades most recently includes winning New Female Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards and New Artist of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards. After spending much of 2024 on the road (including playing stadiums as support for Kenny Chesney’s SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR, performing at high-profile festivals like Stagecoach and Lollapalooza, and heading overseas for her sold-out GEORGIA GIRL TOUR), Moroney’s AM I OKAY? TOUR — a 50-date North American headline run featuring her most massive shows yet — is currently in full force.

More like this: