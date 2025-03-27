BETHALTO — Civic Memorial High School’s softball team showcased a dominant performance against Roxana, winning 16-0 in a game held at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The Eagles scored 11 runs in the second inning and added five more in the third to secure the victory.

Grace Burton and Lauren Hardy led the offensive charge for Civic Memorial, each contributing two hits and two runs batted in. Zoey Hunt and Skylar Johnson also made significant contributions with two hits and one RBI each. Allison Friedel added a hit and two RBIs, while Emma Wade recorded a hit and an RBI.

Megan Griffith and Bella Thein each had one hit, with Griffith also striking out six batters during her time in the circle. Danika Chester added to the pitching efforts by fanning two hitters.

For Roxana, Ava Cherry, Kylah Brown, and Emma Decker accounted for all of the team's hits. Macy Hart pitched the entire game for the Shells but did not record any strikeouts.

With this win, Civic Memorial improves its record to 4-1, while Roxana remains winless at 0-3.

