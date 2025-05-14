BETHALTO — Megan Griffith delivered a commanding performance on the mound, striking out 14 batters to lead Civic Memorial Eagles to a 2-0 victory over Highland on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Griffith pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and issuing no walks. Highland’s pitching staff also showed strength, recording seven strikeouts in the game.

The Eagles broke through in the sixth inning when Danika Chester hit a two-run homer to left field, providing the only runs of the contest.

Chester, who plays third base, went 1-for-3 and drove in both runs.

Highland’s starting pitcher, Kaitlyn Wilson, took the loss after six innings, giving up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

In addition to Chester’s contribution, Zoey Hunt, Allison Friedel, Bella Thien and Griffith each had one hit for Civic Memorial Varsity Eagles.

Highland’s Kamryn Lekrone and Paige Wernle each recorded a hit.

