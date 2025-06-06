ST. LOUIS - A bill directing thirty million dollars in Rams funding for tornado relief is set to be introduced from the floor of the Board of Aldermen.

Sponsored by Aldermanic President Megan E. Green and Mayor Cara Spencer — and co-sponsored by Ald. Boyd, Keys, Clark Hubbard, Browning, Aldridge, Velázquez, Devoti, Narayan, Cohn and Schweitzer — Board Bill 31 responds to residents’ immediate needs in the wake of last month’s storms, specifically relocation assistance for renters and homeowners, home repair, storage of personal property, and meal assistance and in-home support services for seniors.

The proposal set to be introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday, June 6, 2025.

“People need housing now,” said President Megan E. Green. “Those needs are urgent and we’re doing everything we can to fast-track the legislative process and get financial aid to residents as soon as possible.”

Early estimates suggest that 3,500 St. Louis households and 16,000 properties were impacted by last month’s storm. The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance estimates that up to 67% of homeowners in certain affected neighborhoods are either uninsured or underinsured. Following approval by the Board of Aldermen and after receiving the mayor’s signature, the measure empowers the mayor to allocate funds to city departments charged with administering relief programs.

"I am proud to stand with other elected leaders of our city as we speak with one voice to bring much-needed aid to the parts of St. Louis that were devastated by the May 16 tornado," said Mayor Cara Spencer. "We want everyone whose home was destroyed or damaged to be able to repair, rebuild, and stay in St. Louis. We cannot accomplish that without federal help, but with these $30 million, our local government is taking an important step.”

The funding allocated for relief reflects the interest earned on the original $250 million Rams settlement the City received in 2022.

“This is very much a start to helping families and individuals rebuild their lives,” said 14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge. “The needs in North St. Louis are greater than ever, and city officials are committed to finding every available resource to make sure our city’s residents are taken care of in this moment.”

Following its introduction, BB 31 will head to the Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee. The committee will hold two public hearings next week—one at City Hall and another in the Ville Neighborhood. Details for both hearings are being determined; they will be posted on the Aldermanic Calendar upon confirmation.

Once BB 31 passes in-committee and is perfected by the Full Board at its next regular meeting, President Green will call a special meeting for a final vote, where the bill is expected to pass.





