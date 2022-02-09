Megan & Scott's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Megan and Scott Rardin from Alton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Date Met/Started Dating: June 8, 2006
Briefly Describe First Date: We enjoyed a few drinks at a local establishment.
Date Married: July 8, 2013
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy going to sporting events, live concerts, and the occasional parents' night away!
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: You can’t always get what you want but as long as you got each other you got all you need.