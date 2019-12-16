CHICAGO - There are only three Mega Millions drawings before Christmas, so there are a few more chances for a merry Christmas for one or more lucky ticket holders as the jackpot keeps rolling!



An estimated jackpot of $372 million will be up for grabs in the 10 p.m. drawing Tuesday, December 17, after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.





According to Mega Millions, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.



Illinois residents who are 18 and older can purchase Mega Millions on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app, online at illinoislottery.com or at nearly 7,200 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $372 million; cash option of $251.6 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday



###

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorial funds and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

