CHICAGOThe Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an incredible $944 million for tomorrow night’s drawing, which means Illinois Lottery players have a chance to win big on Christmas Eve.

If won, this jackpot would rank as the seventh-largest in Mega Millions history.

So far this year, three players have won Mega Millions jackpots this year:

  • In March a player in New Jersey won a life-changing $1.128 billion;
  • In June, an Illinois Lottery player won $552 million playing Mega Millions on the Illinois Lottery mobile app – the largest prize ever won by an online lottery player in the U.S.;
  • And the most recent Mega Millions jackpot won was in September when a player in Texas walked away with a staggering $810 million.

With over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State, Illinois Lottery players can conveniently pick up a ticket at their local store - or they can log on to the Illinois Lottery website or app and purchase a ticket online.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

