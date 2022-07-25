Mega Millions Jackpot Now $810 Million.

CHICAGO - Mega Millions is the hottest ticket in town - and it just got a little hotter. The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, July 26 has just been increased to $810,000,000.

That's a lot of zeros!

Illinois Lottery players are keen to get in with a chance to hit the big prize, and lottery retailers across the State are reporting more players coming in-store to get in the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

If won, this would be the fourth largest jackpot ever won in the history of the U.S.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, with the next draw taking place on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 p.m. (CT). Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Top five jackpots ever won in the U.S.

$1.586 billion - Powerball. Jan. 2016 in California, Florida, and Tennessee $1.537 billion - Mega Millons. Oct. 2018 in South Carolina $1.05 billion - Mega Millions. Jan. 2021 in Michigan $768.4 million - Powerball. Mar. 2019 in Wisconsin $758.7 million - Powerball. Aug. 2017 in Massachusetts

About the Illinois Lottery:

The Illinois Lottery has contributed over $23 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools and special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS and Alzheimer’s research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. For more information visit illinoislottery.com.

More like this: