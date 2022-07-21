CHICAGO – The Mega Millions jackpot has now been raised to $660 million for tomorrow night's drawing.

If won, this would be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the history of the game.

The first Mega Millions drawing was on May 17, 2002, and Illinois was one of the first lotteries to start playing this multi-state game. Now it is offered by 47 lotteries across the U.S.

In the 20-year history of the game, 221 players have scooped the Mega Millions jackpot.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, with the next draw taking place on Friday, July 22 at 10 p.m. (CT). Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Background

Top five Mega Millions jackpots won:

$1.5 billion - South Carolina, October 2018 $1 billion - Michigan, January 2021 $646 million - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, March 2012 $648 million - California, Georgia, December 2013 $543 million - California, July 2018

