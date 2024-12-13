CHICAGO – Illinois Lottery players still have a chance to become mega-rich as the Mega Millions jackpot has hit a cool $670 million for tonight’s drawing.

If won, this would be the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot won in U.S. history.

Two people have won a Mega Millions jackpot this year: In March a player in New Jersey won a life-changing $1.28 billion; and in June an Illinois Lottery player won an astonishing $552 million playing Mega Millions on the Illinois Lottery mobile app – the largest prize ever won by an online lottery player in the U.S.

Throughout 2024, seven Illinois Lottery players have won prizes of $1 million or more with Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night. Tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

