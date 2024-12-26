CHICAGO – Illinois Lottery players have another shot at a mind-boggling, life-changing windfall tomorrow night. The Mega Millions jackpot is now a staggering $1.15 billion for the next drawing on Friday night.

If won, it would be the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot and the ninth-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Mega Millions roll began on September 13, 2024, and in that time nearly 960,000 winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold, and over $6.5 million in prizes have been won by Illinois Lottery players.

For those looking for ways to increase their chances of winning the $1.15 billion Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing, the Illinois Lottery reveals its top 10 ‘winningest’ Mega Millions retailers in the State. These stores have sold the most winning Mega Millions tickets in 2024.

More like this: