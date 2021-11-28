SPRINGFIELD - The countdown to the 2022 Illinois State Fair is formally underway with fair officials announcing the start of the traditional holiday promotional campaign starring the Mega and Jumbo Passes.

The Mega Pass gives you unlimited rides in the Midway and Adventure Village, while the Jumbo Pass has the bonus of unlimited trips down the Giant Slide. The Illinois State Fair will be offering a Holiday Special on both passes December 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. During this time the 2022 Mega Pass is just $60, while the Jumbo Pass will be offered at $70.

Making a return for the 2022 Illinois State Fair is North American Midway Entertainment. The carnival first debuted on the fairgrounds nearly three decades ago and will bring back some fan favorites as well as some new attractions. Rides fairgoers can expect to see include favorites: Pharaohs Fury, Freak Out, Rock Star, Wacky Mouse Coaster and new for 2022, Arctic Express.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of making our Mega and Jumbo Passes available for the holidays as it’s never too early to be thinking about the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. “Our top priority remains the health and safety of our fairgoers, as well as providing great entertainment for families. I look forward to welcoming fairgoers back in 2022 and building off the success of the 2021 Illinois State Fair.”

Mega and Jumbo Passes will be available for purchase throughout the Fair. However, the price will increase to $70 for the Mega Pass and $80 for the Jumbo Pass on January 1 and increase to $80 and $100 beginning August 1.

Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available and make great stocking stuffers. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is only $40. This allows you to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair.

Take advantage of these limited time deals in any of the following ways:

24/7 (including holidays and weekends) Online: www.illinoisstatefair.info

In-Person: Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:00pm at the Emmerson Building (excluding state holidays)

By Mail: Download the application at www.illinoisstatefair.info and mail to the address on the order form.

To Order By Phone or Have Questions: Call 217-782-0775 and leave a message. We will get back to you directly to take your order.

The 2022 Illinois State Fair will take place August 11-21.

