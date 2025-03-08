JERSEYVILLE — The Medford family is returning to the Amoco brand at their three gas station locations in Jerseyville and Grafton, Illinois. The family, which has a long-standing association with the Amoco brand dating back to 1949, will transition from BP branding, which they adopted following BP's merger with Amoco in 1998.

Jake Medford, a representative of the Medford family, announced the branding change, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a local ownership presence. "We want customers to know we are still owned by a local family," he said.

The three locations include the Medford Food Mart and Medford Oil Company in Jerseyville, as well as the Grafton Amoco. Medford noted that the Amoco gasoline, now featuring the Invigorate formula, exceeds the “Top Tier” detergent requirements, ensuring quality for customers. Additionally, BP credit cards will continue to offer the same rewards and price discounts under the Amoco branding.

The rebranding effort will also include a new line on price signs that highlights discounts available for customers using BP/Amoco cards, as well as the introduction of a rewards app called Earnify. This app is designed to maximize rewards, including discounts for Amazon Prime members.

