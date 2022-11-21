COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today it will hold an open house public meeting to discuss the construction sequencing for the proposed reconstruction of the Illinois 3 intersection at West Delmar Avenue and Pierce Lane in Madison County on Monday, Dec. 5.

The meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ahlemeyer Atrium – TR 141, Trimpe Center, on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus at 5800 Godfrey Road.

IDOT said the project involves replacing two signalized intersections with dual roundabouts. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss construction sequencing and answer any questions regarding access during construction.

Handouts and display boards regarding the proposed improvement will be available for review. Representatives from IDOT and project consultants will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.

Article continues after sponsor message

The open forum meeting format provides interested individuals the opportunity to attend the meeting and obtain information regarding construction sequencing.

IDOT said those in attendance may come and go at any time during the scheduled meeting hours, examine the exhibits and speak with IDOT representatives. There will be no formal presentation.

Comment forms will be provided at the meeting. To submit comments after the meeting, contact information is located on the project website at https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/IL-3-Godfrey.

The meeting is accessible to individuals with disabilities. To request a sign language interpreter or similar accommodations, please contact IDOT at least five days prior to the meeting at TTY/TTD 800-526-0844/or 711; TTY (Spanish users) 800-501-0864/or 711; or Telebraille 877-526-6670.

More like this: