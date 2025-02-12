BETHALTO - The Bethalto Chamber of Commerce will host “Meet the Candidate” to provide village residents an opportunity to meet the candidates running for election April 1, 2025.

Village Officials and Trustees running uncontested:

Village President: Gary Bost

Village Clerk: Sue Lowrance

Trustees: Terri Keister, Brady Dugger, Jay Wright

Article continues after sponsor message

School Board Candidates:

Michael Kirby

Samantha Pritchett

Sharon Rothe

Tom Beiermann

Natalie Langenfeld

Dana Aronin

Amanda Winn

Dallas Zimmerman

Desiree Potter

The forum is open to the public and will take place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. at the Bethalto Senior Citizens Center located at 100 E. Central in Bethalto, IL. The format of the meeting will include an informal Meet and Greet followed by each candidate having an opportunity to respond to a set of pre-submitted questions. Light refreshments will be provided.

Early Voting begins on March 17 with the general election on April 1. To locate your polling place within the Village of Bethalto visit Illinois Online Voter Registration Application: Registration Lookup. For more information on the event, please contact Jane Balsters Ahasay at (618)240-2777 or janeahasay@gmail.com.

More like this: