Meet the Candidate hosted by the Bethalto Chamber of Commerce
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Chamber of Commerce will host “Meet the Candidate” to provide village residents an opportunity to meet the candidates running for election April 1, 2025.
Village Officials and Trustees running uncontested:
- Village President: Gary Bost
- Village Clerk: Sue Lowrance
- Trustees: Terri Keister, Brady Dugger, Jay Wright
School Board Candidates:
- Michael Kirby
- Samantha Pritchett
- Sharon Rothe
- Tom Beiermann
- Natalie Langenfeld
- Dana Aronin
- Amanda Winn
- Dallas Zimmerman
- Desiree Potter
The forum is open to the public and will take place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. at the Bethalto Senior Citizens Center located at 100 E. Central in Bethalto, IL. The format of the meeting will include an informal Meet and Greet followed by each candidate having an opportunity to respond to a set of pre-submitted questions. Light refreshments will be provided.
Early Voting begins on March 17 with the general election on April 1. To locate your polling place within the Village of Bethalto visit Illinois Online Voter Registration Application: Registration Lookup. For more information on the event, please contact Jane Balsters Ahasay at (618)240-2777 or janeahasay@gmail.com.
