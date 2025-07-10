JERSEYVILLE - Ashlen Scott has been named the 2025 Miss Jersey County Fair Queen.

Scott is the daughter of Robert and Marian Scott. She was sponsored by Allen’s Greenhouse and Garden Supply. She expressed her gratitude for a fun pageant and her excitement to represent Jersey County.

“I’m just so honored and proud of myself,” Scott said. “It really feels like all the work that I put in definitely paid off.”

In addition to being named Miss Jersey County Fair Queen, Scott was honored with the People’s Choice Award and the Crew Award. She was also named Miss Congeniality.

Looking forward, she plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College to study Diagnostic Medical Sonography, and then attend Lincoln Land Community College for Agribusiness.

Scott is excited to share Jersey County with the rest of the state by representing the county at upcoming parades and events. She also looks forward to spending time with Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen Scarlett Schultz.

As the pageant concluded, Scott summed up the experience as a “great” time that means a lot to her.

“It feels magical,” she added. “I definitely just want to get to know the county as well as I can and show up to all the events that I can and just represent Jersey County as best as I can.”

