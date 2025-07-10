JERSEYVILLE - Scarlett Schultz has been named the 2025 Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen.

Schultz is the daughter of Matt and Karrie Schultz. As she reflected on her win, she expressed her excitement to represent Jersey County for the next year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It feels fun,” Schultz said.

Schultz wants to be a "veterinarian teacher" when she grows up.

As Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen, Schultz will be paired with Miss Jersey County Fair Queen Ashlen Scott for the next year. The two will work together to travel around the region and share more about Jersey County. Schultz can’t wait to participate in all of the parades and appearances that are planned for this upcoming year.

“I feel like I’m having a dream,” she added.

More like this: