HARDIN - Calhoun County Fair Queen Abby Johnes couldn’t be more excited to be the face of her hometown.

“I love Calhoun and everybody in it, so of course, it’s great to be able to represent them,” she said.

Johnes, 18, recently won the Calhoun County Fair and was named Miss Calhoun for the 2025–2026 year. With this title, Johnes will represent Calhoun County at events and area fairs until September 2026. She looks forward to advocating for her county and representing the community.

Beyond her fair queen duties, Johnes works 30 hours a week as a bank teller in Brussels. She also attends Lewis and Clark Community College, where she is studying architecture. While her schedule keeps her busy, she loves everything she is doing.

She shared that she decided to enter the Miss Calhoun pageant on a whim. She “always knew” she wanted to compete, but it was a last-minute decision to enter this year.

“It sounded exciting, something that I would like,” she explained. “I didn’t plan on doing it this year at all. I was planning on waiting. And then I had a bunch of people ask me about it, and I was like, maybe it’s a sign it would be a good idea to just do it, don’t wait. And it worked out.”

It was a lot of hard work to prepare for the pageant, but Johnes enjoyed practicing her interview skills and answering questions. She believes these skills are important to develop.

Looking ahead, she is excited to represent Calhoun and spend time with Little Miss Calhoun Mila Brady and Junior Miss Calhoun Charolett Rose. Johnes added that Brady “will never cease to put a smile on your face,” while Rose is “the most adult little girl you’ll ever meet.” Johnes will be looking out for the younger girls and guiding them throughout their reign, and she already loves hanging out with them.

“I love my two little girls. They are so sweet,” Johnes said. “As an only child, I never had any siblings, but now I have two little sisters with Mila and Charolett."

As the year begins, Johnes can’t wait to represent Calhoun County and share her experience with the community. She is proud of her hometown and eager to share the Fair Queen legacy, and Calhoun County will be cheering her on.

