ALTON - During their regular meeting on Oct. 15, 2024, the Alton Community Unit School District Board of Education recognized the West Elementary Optimist Student of the Month for October.

Julius Ezeagu is a fifth grader at West Elementary who plays clarinet, violin and tennis. West Elementary Principal TaRael Kee introduced Ezeagu as someone “who exemplifies all the qualities we value in our students.”

“He balances his commitments with a cheerful, positive attitude,” Kee said. “His mother describes him as the go-to guy in the family, always responsible and helpful. In addition to his academics and extracurricular activities, Julius is also committed to giving back to the community.”

Ezeagu helps clean up after P.E. every day. He also was nominated to join West Elementary’s Gentleman’s Group.

His teacher, Alexandra Stilwell, described Ezeagu as “an all-around great scholar, hard worker, and someone who’s always willing to help classmates and teachers.” Outside of school, he enjoys Legos, architecture, dogs and fashion.

Optimist Students of the Month receive a $25 gift card and can choose where to donate an additional $25. Ezeagu decided to donate his $25 to the Junior League.

“The Junior League's vision of ensuring the wellbeing of children aligns with Julius’s own values of kindness, responsibility and helping others,” Kee added. “By supporting organizations like the Junior League, Julius is demonstrating his commitment to making the world a better place. Julius, you have made your teachers, your family and your Redbird community proud.”

