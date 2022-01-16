MEEET JOE BOB

By Justin Childress

It's funny what makes an impression on you when you are young. It feels like yesterday, yours truly was going through the channels and suddenly a guy is on the tube dressed like he was going to the rodeo coming out of a trailer complete with a bug zapper. He was discussing the strengths and weaknesses of a B movie or possibly a bona fide classic as he plops himself down in a lounge chair. He continues to talk without so much as a breath mind you about movies, women, politics, and family, and of course Piggly Wiggly. This was my first introduction to Joe Bob Briggs and one can not look away.

His witty onslaught of dialogue and a hilarious way of rating movies with his “Drive-in Totals” meant the more skin and bloodshed the better, and always if you have any action in the movie have “Fu” in the end.

Certainly, Siskel and Ebert would not have approved of this, thus a television icon was born.

At this time “Monstervision” and horror hosts were totally foreign to me. Saturday nights would never be the same.

Joe Bob Briggs, whose real name is John Bloom, is a published author, film critic, and actor. Born in Dallas, Texas, and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bloom attended Vanderbilt University on a Journalism Sports-Writing scholarship, writing for the Texas Monthly and the Dallas Times Herald. It was while he was writing for the Herald that the persona of Joe Bob Briggs came alive. He created the name so he could review exploitation and genre films.

Bloom’s alter ego is a colorful redneck Texan, opinionated, and womanizer who has just as many critics as fans. Briggs, no stranger to controversy, wrote a satirical column about “We Are the World” in the 80s, and just recently criticized the lengthiness of the acronym “LGBTQ”.

Bloom told YouTube star James Rolfe in an interview that he wanted the character to have an ambiguous-sounding name and initially thought of naming himself, “Bubba Rodriguez” but was told that may sound racist. So, Bloom decided to go with what he called “The whitest name I could come up with”. Briggs was born, only in print for now.

In the summer of 1985, he decided to make his creation known to the public with a one-man show entitled "An Evening with Joe Bob Briggs." Debuting in Cleveland, the show was a mash-up of storytelling, comedy, and music. It was performed in more than 50 venues over the next two years including New York and California. So popular was the event that Joe Bob was asked to be a guest host on Drive-in Theater, a late-night B-movie show on TMC the following year. Briggs was a hit and signed a long-term contract. Drive-in Theater had a new name and new star, Joe Bob’s Drive-in Theater.

The show became the highest rating show for ten years and was also nominated for several awards. The show ended in early 1996 but not for the funny good ol’ boy. Briggs joined the TNT network where he hosted Monstervision for four years. The highlights of the show were the Friday the 13th marathon where the crew play pranks on Briggs and just the casual natural feel. Once the show ended Bloom kept busy writing and acting.

Three years ago, Briggs came back to the small screen with the horror-themed channel simply called Shudder, with the series The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs. Still so loved and admired, the show’s premiere the channel’s servers crashed as a result of an overwhelming number of subscribers attempting to access the service’s new live stream feature. The series became a critical and commercial hit with new and old fans. and is still going strong.

You can love him or hate him but it's obvious the popularity of Joe Bob is like the Drive-in - it will never die. Joe Bloom will turn 69 on January 27. Happy Birthday Mr. Briggs!

