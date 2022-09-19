ALTON - A Meet and Greet, Question and Answer session with some of the candidates that are running for election in November will take place from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Alton Flood Memorial Location at Ardent Mills in Downtown Alton.

Candidates who will appear are Senator Kris Tharp, a candidate for the Illinois State Senate, Joe Silkwood, a candidate for Illinois state representative, Ebony Huddleston, a candidate for circuit judge, and John Barry Julian, a candidate for Circuit Judge.

John Barry Julian, a candidate for Circuit Judge, and Ryan Jump and candidate for Chief Circuit Judge, will also be in attendance.

Abe Lee Barham, the organizer of the event, said this will be a good opportunity for people to come out and ask questions of candidates.

“We encourage people to ask questions and express your views and voice,” he said. “Every vote counts.”

For more information, contact 618-799-9147.

