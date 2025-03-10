ALTON - Community members have the chance to meet the candidates for the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education.

The Alton School Board Candidates Forum will be held tonight, March 10, 2025, at the YWCA in Alton. Starting at 7 p.m., the forum will introduce each candidate and allow them to answer questions ahead of the consolidated election on April 1, 2025. The forum is hosted by the YWCA and the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW).

“School board elections play a crucial role in shaping policies that affect students, teachers, and families,” YWCA and NCNW said in a statement. “This forum gives voters the opportunity to engage with candidates, ask questions, and make informed decisions at the ballot box.”

There are four ACUSD11 Board of Education seats up for grabs. Current Board members Christina Milien, Tiana Gipson and Barry Macias are defending their seats. Jack Cox, Aline Russell and Jason Harrison are the challengers.

The forum will allow each candidate to introduce themselves and share more about their platforms and reasons for running. They will answer questions prepared by the YWCA and NCNW committee. If time allows, the audience can also ask questions.

Dorothy Hummel, executive director of the YWCA, noted that voter turnout in previous local elections has been “dismal.” She hopes that by giving people the opportunity to meet the candidates and hear their platforms, it will encourage greater participation at the polls on April 1.

“We’re hoping that folks participate at greater levels this year,” Hummel said. “Anything that YWCA and NCNW can do to increase participation at the ballot box, we want to do that. We believe in folks learning about their candidates, learning about the issues that are going on in local government, and showing up or voting by mail or voting absentee, whatever, but just using their voice to get the candidates that they want in the offices.”

For more information about the Alton School Board Forum, visit the YWCA’s official Facebook page.

