MEDORA — The Medora Cemetery Association is launching a fundraising campaign to support the maintenance and upkeep of the Medora Cemetery, a vital community space that has served as a place of remembrance for generations.

The campaign aims to address essential needs such as lawn care, tree trimming, and pathway maintenance to ensure the cemetery remains a place of beauty and peace for all visitors.

The cemetery is not merely a burial ground; it serves as a gathering place for families to honor their loved ones and for the community to come together in remembrance and grief. However, the association emphasizes that maintaining the cemetery requires ongoing care and financial investment.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Your generous contribution will help us keep the grounds clean and beautiful,” the association stated in a recent communication. They expressed gratitude for community support, underscoring the importance of preserving this significant local asset.

Donations can be made through an online platform or by mailing a check to PO Box 38, Medora, IL, 62063, with checks payable to the Medora Cemetery Association. The association hopes that community members will rally to ensure the cemetery continues to serve as a serene space for reflection and remembrance for future generations.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

More like this: