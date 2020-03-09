ALTON - The Alton High School senior class of 1973 has set a class reunion for June 12, 2020. The “Medicare” reunion party, being held at the Lovejoy is all themed around everyone in the class turning 65.

The last reunion was held in September 2018 to celebrate 45 years, it was such a blast that everyone agreed another five years was too long to wait to get together again. With that momentum, the group decided on a 65-year-old celebration.

Tickets to the event are $35 if paid by May 8, 2020, and go up to $45 if paid later. The event, taking place on June 12, 2020, at The Lovejoy. The reunion has already been planned to be jam-packed with fun for all in attendance. The party starts at 6:00 with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 7:00, then at 8:00 The Everhart-Light Band will play until the reunions end at 11:00 p.m. A cash bar will of course also be available through the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue attire for the event. And organizers are ramping things up even more with a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. The group is asking for donations of items or gift cards to be given out as prizes this year, to make the night just a bit more fun.

For more information and to purchase tickets contact Janet at 214-403-1859 or email altonhigh1973@gmail.com

The Lovejoy is located at 401 Piasa Street in Alton.

More like this: