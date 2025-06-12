ALTON - Medicare can be complicated. A local broker aims to demystify it and help her clients access all the benefits they’re entitled to.

At 6 p.m. on June 25, July 30, and Aug. 27, 2025, community members can come to the RiverBender.com Building at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton to learn about Medicaid and Medicare. Jamie Goble, who works with Medicare Insurance Techs, will break down the process of working with clients and answer questions about Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

“It’s just important to me that [people] get that type of help and they’re not left alone,” Goble said. “There’s somebody fighting for them, too.”

Goble has worked with Medicare Insurance Techs since 2018. In her experience, a lot of people don’t know what they’re eligible for and therefore miss out on several benefits.

To address this, Goble sits down with her clients one-on-one and goes through their medications, doctors, and health conditions. This helps her understand what coverage her clients need, and she is usually able to find them the best plan to match their needs.

“You’ve just got to feel where they need the most help, whether it’s their doctors, prescriptions,” she explained. “You’ve got to go through some important information with them to figure out what’s right for them.”

The informational events on June 25, July 30 and Aug. 27 aim to give attendees an overview of Medicare coverage and Goble’s services. She encourages people to come out and see for themselves if going through Medicare Insurance Techs could be a good option.

“These are just information events so they can make their own decisions on what’s right for them. Just kind of get the word out there,” she said. “It’s probably going to be about an hour. You can ask questions and then you can also set up an appointment with me later and we can do a one-on-one.”

Goble knows firsthand how complicated these coverage options can be. She discovered her passion for helping others after she struggled to navigate insurance coverage following an injury. She also looks out for her 92-year-old mother and understands that seniors often need someone advocating for them in the insurance world.

“People don’t know who to trust, which is understandable,” she said. “It’s hard for them to understand. It’s so different from normal insurance.”

Goble aims to bridge that gap and help people find the best coverage for them. She encourages community members to come out to the informational sessions this summer to learn more about their options, or set up an appointment with her for a more individualized conversation.

“You can stop by, you can call me, whatever you need to do,” she added. “It doesn’t cost anything just to have a conversation to know if you’re missing anything. That’s the most important thing. I’m not going to pressure anybody into anything. But just to get the information is the best way to go about it, because you could be missing out on a lot of stuff.”

For more information about the informational sessions or Medicare Insurance Techs, or to RSVP or schedule an appointment with Goble, call her at 618-225-7967 or visit MedicareInsuranceTechs.com.

