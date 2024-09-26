EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Fire Department and Police Department responded to a three-car traffic accident at the intersection of Route 157 and University Drive on Tuesday night.

Emergency responders found two injured individuals at the scene. One patient was transported by ambulance to a hospital in St. Louis, while a medical helicopter was called to airlift the other victim due to the severity of their injuries.

The Edwardsville Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the accident. Further details about the conditions of the victims and the circumstances leading to the crash have not been released.

