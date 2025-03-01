NFuze Wellness Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - NFuze Wellness, a local medical and wellness spa, has officially opened their new spot in Edwardsville.

Located at 104 S. Buchanan Street, NFuze Wellness offers IV drips, medical weight loss, and aesthetic services like Botox and microneedling. On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, they celebrated the new storefront with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner Jennifer McCormick is excited to welcome the Edwardsville community to NFuze.

“We were born and raised here in Edwardsville, and we continue to grow over the last two years,” McCormick said. “Now, we’re adding this wonderful space with more staff. I have an amazing team. We’re super excited about the services we offer, and we’re always growing and adding new ones. Our goal is to provide personalized care and amazing results. We want to continue that for many, many years from now.”

The NFuze Wellness staff is made up of medical professionals like McCormick and cosmetologists like Jennifer Khlantzos, who noted that the NFuze team is supportive and eager to help.

Article continues after sponsor message

Khlantzos said that her favorite part of working at NFuze is helping people achieve their wellness goals. She handles the aesthetics side of the business, and she enjoys helping people to feel and look their best.

“I work with a great team. I’ve known some of them for a while. Some of them are new. Everybody’s amazing,” she said. “Our team environment is great. If I need someone, they’ve got me. If they need someone, I’ve got them. Our clientele is very versatile as well, so we have a lot of people who come in for one thing and stay for five other things. I love being able to help.”

The business also specializes in medical weight loss services, IV therapy and vitamin injections. McCormick emphasized the importance of having medical professionals who provide these services. Ashley Wisnasky, a registered nurse, expressed her appreciation for how NFuze supports clients on their wellness journeys.

“I’ve watched this business grow,” she explained. “I love that we work for a small business and we really get to know our clients and really get to help them meet their wellness goals. Our clients absolutely love coming to us because we give personalized care and amazing results. We get to watch them transform into their best version of them.”

McCormick is excited to have her own space in Edwardsville, and she has big dreams for the business as it continues to grow. She said it’s “surreal” to open the new location, but she couldn’t have done it without her “amazing team” who has supported her throughout each step.

As NFuze Wellness settles into its new location, they hope to welcome new and familiar faces to the medical and wellness spa. For more information about NFuze Wellness, including their services or how to book an appointment, visit their official website at NFuzeWellness.com.

"Our goal here is to provide personalized care and amazing results. We want to help you feel great and look great from the inside out,” McCormick added. “We just hope to keep growing in the community and welcoming Edwardsville through our doors.”

