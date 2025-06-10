ALTON — The Alton Police Department honored officers and telecommunicators Friday afternoon, June 6, 2025, for their bravery and teamwork.

Chief Jarrett Ford presented the Medal of Valor to Detective Sergeant Patrick Bennett, Sergeant Joseph Splittorff, Detective Doug Hubbard, Police Field Corporals Jeff Thornton, Andrew Henderson, Allen Averbeck, and Police Officer Lane Lawson. The medal recognizes acts of outstanding bravery, personal courage, selflessness, and devotion to duty during the chaotic and dangerous response.

In addition, Chief Ford awarded the department’s first-ever Outstanding Team Award to a group of officers, detectives, and telecommunicators whose combined efforts in two connected shooting investigations culminated in the August incident.

Recipients included Deputy Chief Dustin Christner, Lieutenant Jim Siatos, Detective Sergeants Bennett and Andrew Pierson, Sergeants Splittorff, Rob DeWall, and Stephen January, Detectives Lee Bazzell, Jake Custer, Daniel Jensen, and Stedmann Middlebrook, Police Field Corporals Averbeck, Brian Kollmann, Thornton, Henderson, Jen Doty, and John Wimmersberg, Police Officer Lawson, and Telecommunicators Kirby Thompson and Katie Weide.

The award recognized the exceptional teamwork, professionalism, and dedication demonstrated from the initial 911 call through the final resolution. The response involved establishing perimeters, engaging the suspect, providing life-saving aid, and transporting an injured police dog, Odin, to a medical facility.

While the awards do not celebrate the loss of life, Chief Ford emphasized they honor the courage, skill, and professionalism of those who protected the community during the incident.

