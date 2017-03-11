GODFREY - “You just got to take life one day at a time.”

Meda Miller, 99, received an “early birthday” celebration from the Church of Latter Day Saints, located at 6500 Humbert Road, Godfrey, Saturday. That quote was her advice to anyone wanting to make it to the century milestone. Tomorrow, Sunday, March 11, Miller will turn 100 years old.

Miller still drives - in fact she told well wishers at her party her license was recently renewed. She still lives on her own as well.

“There is no secret,” she said. “You just take life one day at a time. That’s all there is to it.”

Simplicity and stress management were her keys to such a lengthy life, her nephew, Herb McCartney, said.

McCartney said his aunt, who lives in Bethalto, recently climbed an apple tree in her yard to retrieve some of its fruits.”

“Someone found her up there and asked her what she was doing, and she said she was trying to get the apples before kids in the neighborhood could throw rocks and knock them down,” he said.

Miller was able to celebrate her birthday early with friends, family and members of the congregation of the Godfrey Church of Latter Day Saints.

Some of those in attendance were former teachers who worked with Miller during her 14 years of volunteerism at local school districts.

Miller said she plans on continuing her one day at a time approach for the future.

