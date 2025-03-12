PONTOON BEACH – Just in time for spring, Madison County Transit (MCT) and Agency for Community Transit (ACT) have welcomed four new "Trail Critter" sculptures along the MCT Trails, expanding the popular "Art on the Trails" initiative. Building on the success of the eight sculptures introduced in 2023, the latest additions bring color, creativity, and whimsy to four new areas along the MCT Trails. Produced by artist Jeffie Brewer, each sculpture is crafted from durable steel, painted vibrant colors, and thoughtfully placed along the MCT Trails throughout Madison County, transforming the trails into an interactive outdoor gallery that blends art, nature, and community engagement. The sculptures were a gift to the MCT Trails from ACT. The latest critters to join the MCT Trails family include:

“Cory – The Calf at the Confluence” – Measuring an impressive 10 feet in length, this striking lilac colored bison stands proudly along the MCT Confluence Trail, near the Confluence Tower and the Corps of Discovery’s Lewis & Clark Interpretive Site.

– Measuring an impressive 10 feet in length, this striking lilac colored bison stands proudly along the MCT Confluence Trail, near the Confluence Tower and the Corps of Discovery’s Lewis & Clark Interpretive Site. “Squeak – The Squirrely Squire of Canteen Creek” – Towering 9 feet tall, this lively red squirrel adds a playful touch to the MCT Goshen Trail near the border of Collinsville and Jarvis Townships (off Loyet Road). Nestled along the trail, this critter is a delightful hidden surprise for trailgoers.

– Towering 9 feet tall, this lively red squirrel adds a playful touch to the MCT Goshen Trail near the border of Collinsville and Jarvis Townships (off Loyet Road). Nestled along the trail, this critter is a delightful hidden surprise for trailgoers. “Harry – The Historic Highway Hound” – A fun-loving, 10-foot-tall blue dog, placed along the MCT Quercus Grove Trail in Hamel, adjacent to the Hamel Dog Park, and located along IL-157, the Historic Route 66 Highway.

– A fun-loving, 10-foot-tall blue dog, placed along the MCT Quercus Grove Trail in Hamel, adjacent to the Hamel Dog Park, and located along IL-157, the Historic Route 66 Highway. “Tracy – The Triceratops of the Tri-Cities” – This 12-foot-long yellow triceratops brings a prehistoric twist to the MCT Confluence Trail in Granite City, not far from MCT’s Rivers Edge Park & Ride lot, at America’s Central Port.

“The feedback we received from the first round of sculptures was overwhelmingly positive,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “It’s clear that there is an appetite for art on the MCT Trails, and because trailgoers of all ages found them so engaging, we wanted to expand the program to more Madison County communities.”

Hamel Village Mayor Justin Gerstner expressed his excitement about the addition of “Harry” near the Hamel Dog Park: “We are delighted to welcome Harry to our community,” said Gerstner. “This bright and cheerful sculpture is a fantastic complement to the dog park and will surely become a favorite stop for trail users."

The "Art on the Trails" initiative is a multi-phase effort to bring public art to the 138-mile MCT Trails system, making the exploration of the MCT Trails even more enjoyable for residents and visitors. These ruggedized animal sculptures, constructed from high-quality 10-gauge steel, ensure longevity, weather resistance, and minimal maintenance.

To explore the full collection of Trail Critter sculptures and discover their exact locations along the MCT Trails, visit MCTtrails.org. The website provides information about each critter, along with detailed maps of the 138-mile MCT Trails system, trail access points, and amenities. Whether you're a longtime trail enthusiast or a first-time visitor, MCTtrails.org is your go-to resource for planning your next outdoor adventure and experiencing the unique blend of art and nature along the trails.

About Agency for Community Transit

ACT is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in Madison County, Illinois through the provision of accessible and affordable public transportation services. ACT operates all services for Madison County Transit (MCT), including the fixed-route and paratransit bus services, the RideFinders carpool/vanpool program, and the construction and maintenance of the MCT Trails system. In 2022, ACT also launched the ACT Community Action Grants program to provide support for partnering municipalities and organizations in Madison County to improve transportation access, bike/walk ability, and ADA accessibility.

About Artist Jeffie Brewer:

Jeffie Brewer grew up in a small, rural town in East Texas. The son of eccentric junk yard owners, he learned to spot beauty in the mundane, developed an array of industrial skills and discovered he had a knack for drawing. Those early revelations have influenced his artistic trajectory ever since. Jeffie earned an MFA in sculpture and metals and an MA in sculpture and painting. He also holds a BFA in drawing, printmaking and jewelry making. He taught a wide range of undergraduate and graduate level art classes from 1998-2019, from sculpture to typography to expressive drawing. Since his first exhibition in 1998, his work has appeared in both solo and group shows across North America and in Mexico and Japan. Visit his website at jeffiebrewer.com.

For more information about MCT, ACT, or the MCT Trails, visit www.MCT.org or email info@MCT.org.

