MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — The Madison County Transit (MCT) Trails are one of Madison County’s greatest treasures — more than 138 miles of scenic Class I bikeways. As the number of walkers, runners, and bicyclists has grown, so does the need for a shared understanding: the MCT Trails are for everyone, and safety starts with slowing down.

That’s why MCT, together with several of the most active members of the MCT Trails Rider Group on Facebook, is launching a friendly reminder campaign about trail etiquette — including the 15 miles per hour (mph) speed limit and rules for walkers, riders, and rollers (e-bikes and scooters included!). This isn’t about enforcement; it’s about keeping the trails enjoyable, safe, and welcoming for everyone.

“The speed limit is meant to protect people, not punish,” said MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison. “It keeps the MCT Trails safe and welcoming for users of all ages, modes, and abilities.”

The MCT Trails Rider Group — a community of thousands of local cyclists, walkers, and advocates — played a big part in shaping this effort. They identified small but common issues like riders passing too closely, using high-speed e-bikes, or forgetting that trails are for sharing, not racing.

“We all love these trails and want them to stay friendly and welcoming,” said a spokesperson for the MCT Trail Rider Group. “When someone flies past a walker or family going too fast, it scares people — and that hurts the community feel that makes the MCT Trails special. A little courtesy and a little slower speed go a long way.”

Why 15 Miles Per Hour Matters:

At 15 mph, a rider has the reaction time to safely pass others, avoid wildlife or debris, and navigate curves and tunnels without surprises. It’s the difference between a near miss and a collision.

For electric-assist riders, the message isn’t “slow down or stay home” — it’s “ride responsibly so everyone can belong” as the MCT Trails are for recreation and for commuting. E-bikes and e-scooters make it possible for people of all ages and abilities to travel farther, climb hills, and reach destinations that might otherwise be out of reach. MCT celebrates that accessibility, but when bikes and scooters are ridden too fast, they can become dangerous.

What’s allowed: Walking, running, rollerblading, skateboarding, bicycling, pedal-assist e-bikes, hoverboards, segways, e-scooters, and mobility devices are all welcome — as long as they stay under 15 mph and yield to pedestrians.



What’s not allowed: Gas-powered bikes, ATVs, golf carts, and any internal combustion engine vehicles.

When riders understand that safety and access go hand in hand, the entire trail community benefits — more people can ride, more people feel safe doing it, and the trails continue to serve everyone. Slowing down gives everyone space to react and enjoy the ride. It shows courtesy to the people walking dogs, pushing strollers, or jogging with headphones. Whether you’re pedaling, riding, or rolling, the goal is the same: share the trail safely.

For a full list of trail rules and etiquette, visit MCTtrails.org. To join the MCT Trails Rider group, search for them on Facebook.



