PONTOON BEACH — With summer just around the corner, Madison County Transit (MCT) is excited to announce the return of the MCT Summer Youth Pass for 2025. This free pass is available to all Madison County students, ages 18 and under, and provides unlimited rides on MCT’s fixed-route buses from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

“For more than 15 years, the MCT Summer Youth Pass has helped local students get where they need to go—safely and independently,” said SJ Morrison, MCT Managing Director. “Thanks to the continued support of the MCT Board of Trustees, students across Madison County can enjoy free, reliable transportation to summer jobs, classes, parks, pools, libraries, and more—all while gaining confidence and independence.”

Since launching in 2008, the Summer Youth Pass program accounts for over half a million student boardings, providing a valuable transportation resource for families each summer. This year, MCT has distributed more than 10,000 passes to middle and high schools across the county, as well as to local youth organizations.

Students or parents can get a free MCT Summer Youth Pass by:

Visiting their school office

Emailing: YouthPass@mct.org

Calling: 618-797-4600.

MCT also encourages students to combine biking with transit using the MCT Trails—a 135-mile network of scenic bikeways throughout Madison County. All MCT buses are equipped with bike racks, making it easy to connect a bike ride with a bus trip for even more freedom and fun this summer.

Trip planning is also simple with Google Maps—users simply enter their starting and ending points, select the transit icon, and instantly receive a full itinerary for the trip.

To learn more, visit www.MCT.org, email info@mct.org, or call 618-797-4600.

Madison County Transit (MCT) provides multi-modal transportation services for Madison County, Illinois. MCT operates a fixed-route bus service, connecting to MetroLink; express weekday commuter service directly to and from downtown St. Louis; and seasonal express service to the Muny. For elderly and disabled residents who are unable to use the fixed-route buses, MCT provides complementary door to door service. MCT is also responsible for the construction and maintenance of more than 135 miles of bikeways that comprise the MCT Trails system, as well as overseeing RideFinders, the St. Louis region’s FREE carpooling and vanpooling program.

