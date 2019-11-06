GRANITE CITY - Paving work is now complete on a 2.7-mile segment of the Madison County Transit (MCT) Quercus Grove Trail, which runs from Hazel Road to Jerusalem Road, north of Edwardsville. Since April, this section of the bikeway has been closed for the construction of a 10-foot wide asphalt trail surface, along with improved shoulders, and new signage. The 18.9-mile MCT Quercus Grove Trail runs from Schwarz and Springer Streets in Edwardsville through wooded and rural areas to the communities of Hamel, Worden, and Staunton. Keller Construction of Glen Carbon was the low bidder at $771,568.34. The project was funded through a $300,000 grant from the Metro East Park & Recreation District and through MCT Local Funds.

“MCT is pleased to re-open this scenic portion of the MCT Quercus Grove Trail for the cyclists, walkers, runners and rollerbladers of Madison County,” said MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane. “Like all of the MCT Trails, the Quercus Grove offers a wide array of local landscapes, natural beauty, and connections to sought-after community destinations.”

The MCT Quercus Grove Trail is one of nine in the MCT Trails network of inter-connected bikeways – a system that includes 130 miles of scenic trails. Approximately 100 miles of the MCT Trails are asphalt paved. MCT will open another much-anticipated trail segment – a 7-mile extension of the MCT Goshen Trail, from Troy to O’Fallon - next week.

For specific information about the MCT Trails, or details about any of MCT’s services, visit www.mct.org, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), or e-mail info@mct.org.

