Ron Jedda with his commemorative plaque at the MCT Schoolhouse Tunnel under IL-157 in Collinsville.

COLLINSVILLE - Madison County Transit honored former Board of Trustees member and Chairman Ron Jedda with a dedication ceremony at the MCT Schoolhouse Trail Tunnel under Illinois Route 157 in Collinsville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The event recognized Jedda’s years of service and his contributions to transit innovation and trail safety in Madison County.

During his tenure, Jedda advocated for bus service enhancements and the expansion of the MCT Trails system.

Article continues after sponsor message

A significant part of his work focused on reducing at-grade crossings by supporting the construction of dedicated bridges and tunnels to provide safer and uninterrupted trail access.

The commemorative plaque at the tunnel acknowledges his efforts, including the upcoming MCT Schoolhouse Trail Bridge over Illinois Route 111 in Pontoon Beach, which is scheduled for construction later this year.

MCT expressed gratitude for Jedda’s leadership and commitment to improving mobility and connectivity for county residents.

Left to right: MCT Managing Director SJ Morrison and Ron Jedda at the MCT Schoolhouse Tunnel under IL-157 in Collinsville.

More like this:

Community Leaders Recognize Glen Carbon’s Historical Significance on Trail
Jun 20, 2025
MCT Announces Summer Trails Closures
May 21, 2025
Edwardsville Aldermen Considering New Poag Road Shared Use Path Agreement
Yesterday
MCT and Local Libraries Still Collecting Bikes Through May In National Bike Month For St. Louis BWorks
May 22, 2025
MCT Celebrates National Bike Month With Trail Summit and Bike Donation Drive
Apr 15, 2025

 