COLLINSVILLE - Madison County Transit honored former Board of Trustees member and Chairman Ron Jedda with a dedication ceremony at the MCT Schoolhouse Trail Tunnel under Illinois Route 157 in Collinsville.

The event recognized Jedda’s years of service and his contributions to transit innovation and trail safety in Madison County.

During his tenure, Jedda advocated for bus service enhancements and the expansion of the MCT Trails system.

A significant part of his work focused on reducing at-grade crossings by supporting the construction of dedicated bridges and tunnels to provide safer and uninterrupted trail access.

The commemorative plaque at the tunnel acknowledges his efforts, including the upcoming MCT Schoolhouse Trail Bridge over Illinois Route 111 in Pontoon Beach, which is scheduled for construction later this year.

MCT expressed gratitude for Jedda’s leadership and commitment to improving mobility and connectivity for county residents.

